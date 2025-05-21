Democratic Alliance 'Cautiously Supports' New Budget Proposal

South Africa's Democratic Alliance (DA), the nation's second-largest political party, has cautiously endorsed the new budget presented by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday.

After rejecting two earlier proposals, the DA expressed tentative approval of the revenue and expenditure plans laid out in the budget speech.

The party's finance spokesperson, Mark Burke, stated that they view this budget as a step towards a National Budget they can support during the voting process.

(With inputs from agencies.)