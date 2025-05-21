Democratic Alliance 'Cautiously Supports' New Budget Proposal
South Africa's Democratic Alliance has shown cautious support for the latest budget proposal by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, marking a shift from their previous rejections. The party expressed hope that the budget could pave the way for a favorable vote in the National Budget.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:44 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa's Democratic Alliance (DA), the nation's second-largest political party, has cautiously endorsed the new budget presented by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday.
After rejecting two earlier proposals, the DA expressed tentative approval of the revenue and expenditure plans laid out in the budget speech.
The party's finance spokesperson, Mark Burke, stated that they view this budget as a step towards a National Budget they can support during the voting process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement