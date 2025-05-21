Left Menu

Democratic Alliance 'Cautiously Supports' New Budget Proposal

South Africa's Democratic Alliance has shown cautious support for the latest budget proposal by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, marking a shift from their previous rejections. The party expressed hope that the budget could pave the way for a favorable vote in the National Budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's Democratic Alliance (DA), the nation's second-largest political party, has cautiously endorsed the new budget presented by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday.

After rejecting two earlier proposals, the DA expressed tentative approval of the revenue and expenditure plans laid out in the budget speech.

The party's finance spokesperson, Mark Burke, stated that they view this budget as a step towards a National Budget they can support during the voting process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

