Athawale Urges Decisive Action for PoK Reclamation

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has called for a decisive battle to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), arguing that diplomatic efforts have not achieved the desired outcomes. Speaking in Mumbai, he emphasized that PoK must be brought under Indian control.

Athawale criticized the Indian government's decision to halt military action against Pakistan following Operation Sindoor in May, stating that the ceasefire was ill-advised. He praised the Modi government's swift response after a terror attack in Pahalgam, highlighting the strength of India's armed forces.

While announcing his party's Bharat Jindabad Yatra to rally for national unity across Maharashtra, Athawale expressed confidence in India's ability to reclaim PoK. He reaffirmed his party's demands in the upcoming local elections, insisting on contested seats and representation in civic bodies.

