High Court Injunction Stalls Chagos Islands Deal

A London High Court has temporarily blocked a deal to transfer control of the Chagos Islands from Britain to Mauritius, impacting the U.S.-UK base on Diego Garcia. The injunction follows a lawsuit by two British nationals, critical of excluding Chagossians from discussions. Critics accuse Britain of capitulating to China's influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 14:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK was halted from finalizing a historic deal with Mauritius regarding the Chagos Islands after a last-minute injunction by a London High Court judge. This move has stalled the agreement, intended to maintain the U.S.-UK Diego Garcia air base operations.

The proposed deal, unveiled in October, would see Britain retaining control over Diego Garcia through a 99-year lease while compensating Mauritius. However, plaintiffs Bernadette Dugasse and Bertrice Pompe, both born in Diego Garcia, challenged the deal for overlooking Chagossian interests.

This development comes amid criticisms that the agreement could aid China's growing influence in the region. Britain's government emphasizes the deal's importance for national security, despite the legal proceedings delaying a scheduled virtual signing ceremony with Mauritius's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

