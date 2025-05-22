South Africa's Fragile Coalition: Balancing Growth Amid Political Turmoil

In a tense encounter at the Oval Office, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa faced U.S. President Donald Trump's false accusations. Back in South Africa, the real challenge was political, as the country struggled to pass a budget to stabilize its coalition government and address economic woes.

The fragile alliance, comprising the African National Congress and Democratic Alliance, teetered on collapse but has managed to unite, pleasing investors who worry about growth, inequality, and debt. The coalition's survival is critical for reform momentum, though risks linger, demanding careful investment strategies.

Experts highlight the necessity of balancing fiscal discipline with coalition cohesion, especially as the revised budget avoids unpopular tax increases. Much depends on effective revenue collection and spending cuts, with the country's economic future hanging on political unity in a landscape of diverse ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)