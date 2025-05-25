Left Menu

RSS Chief Calls for Strength and Unity in Hindu Society

In a recent interview, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the need for a powerful and united Hindu society in Bharat. He stressed the importance of combining strength with virtues, ensuring India remains unconquerable, and called for a 'dharmic' revolution based on truth and compassion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 20:11 IST
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

In a potent call to action, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat advocated for unity and strength within the Hindu society, urging Bharat to attain unparalleled military and economic might. Speaking in an interview published in the RSS-associated Organiser magazine, he highlighted the necessity for an internally strong India, resistant to external threats.

Bhagwat emphasized that true strength encompasses virtues and righteousness, cautioning against the perils of sheer power, which could result in unchecked violence. Stressing the unbreakable link between Hindu society and Bharat's glory, he appealed for the society's internal fortification to present a model for global power.

The RSS Chief unveiled the organization's future vision, advocating for a 'dharmic' revolution to guide global human life. He underscored the idea that Bharat, rooted in Hindu Rashtra principles, must lead by example with truth, purity, and compassion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

