Guidance from the Top: Modi's Influence on India's Progress

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, describing his guidance as pivotal for India's progress and citizen welfare. Her comments came after attending the NDA chief ministers' conclave, where discussions centered on exchanging ideas and understanding challenges across states.

Gupta emphasized the prime minister's developmental foresight and inclusive approach as foundational elements in the 'Developed States - Developed India' vision. She noted that collective state efforts are being synergized under Modi's leadership to promote holistic national development.

The conclave involved deep discussions on states' diverse needs and potentials, setting the groundwork for sector-specific policies. Gupta reiterated the prime minister's guidance as inspirational for ongoing efforts to bring positive change in citizens' lives, reinforcing her commitment to building a 'Developed India'.

