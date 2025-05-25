Left Menu

Guidance from the Top: Modi's Influence on India's Progress

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance in driving India's progress. She highlighted the inclusive approach adopted at the NDA chief ministers' conclave, emphasizing collaborative efforts in shaping policies for national development. Gupta affirmed commitment to contributing towards a 'Developed India'.

Updated: 25-05-2025 21:52 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, describing his guidance as pivotal for India's progress and citizen welfare. Her comments came after attending the NDA chief ministers' conclave, where discussions centered on exchanging ideas and understanding challenges across states.

Gupta emphasized the prime minister's developmental foresight and inclusive approach as foundational elements in the 'Developed States - Developed India' vision. She noted that collective state efforts are being synergized under Modi's leadership to promote holistic national development.

The conclave involved deep discussions on states' diverse needs and potentials, setting the groundwork for sector-specific policies. Gupta reiterated the prime minister's guidance as inspirational for ongoing efforts to bring positive change in citizens' lives, reinforcing her commitment to building a 'Developed India'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

