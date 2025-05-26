Modi's Stand: Building India While Confronting Pakistan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Pakistan of harboring hate against India while India focuses on economic development and poverty alleviation. During a rally in Gujarat, he highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor against terrorism. He emphasized the importance of using Indian-made products for national progress.
During a rally in Dahod, Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a stinging rebuke to Pakistan, accusing it of harboring hatred towards India and focusing solely on ways to harm its neighbor. In contrast, Modi articulated India's commitment to eradicating poverty and driving economic development.
Highlighting the success of Operation Sindoor, launched after the deadly April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Modi stressed its impact in dismantling terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. He asserted that India's priority is not only to shield against hostility but also to lift neglected regions with progressive development projects.
In his speech, Modi also encouraged the purchase and use of Indian-made products during festivals to boost local production, launching projects worth Rs 24,000 crore, including the inauguration of a locomotive plant and new train services, marking a significant stride in India's transport sector.
