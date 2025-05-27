Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Resting in KL Hospital: Updates from ASEAN Summit

Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is taking a rest in a Kuala Lumpur hospital after feeling fatigued at a Southeast Asian leaders' summit. Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim provided this update during a press briefing on Tuesday, stating the sultan is currently resting.

As the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Anwar responded to inquiries about the 78-year-old leader's admission to the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur. While confirming the sultan's status, Anwar chose not to provide further details on his health condition.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah has been the monarch of the oil-rich nation of Brunei since 1967. He's known for having been among the world's wealthiest individuals and maintains substantial popularity. His leadership has been marked by Brunei achieving full independence from Britain and significantly improved living standards.

