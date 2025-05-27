NPR Challenges Executive Order: A Fight for Public Broadcasting Freedom

In a bold legal move, National Public Radio (NPR) and three Colorado public radio stations have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration. The action contests President Trump's executive order to eliminate federal funding for public broadcasters.

The dispute centers around Trump's recent directive that restricts the use of Congressionally appropriated funds for NPR and PBS, which NPR argues is a breach of the First Amendment. Katherine Maher, NPR's CEO, asserted that the order aims to punish the broadcaster for content deemed unfavorable by the President.

Colorado's Aspen Public Radio, Colorado Public Radio, and KSUT Public Radio are also involved in the lawsuit. Attempts to obtain comments from White House officials were unsuccessful at the time of this report.

(With inputs from agencies.)