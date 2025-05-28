Federal Judge Overturns Trump's Unconstitutional Order Against WilmerHale

In a significant legal decision, a federal judge in Washington has nullified an executive order issued by former President Donald Trump targeting law firm WilmerHale. The ruling marks the third such defeat for Trump's actions against law firms perceived as adversaries by his administration.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, a George W. Bush appointee, determined the order violated constitutional rights to free speech and due process. WilmerHale, praised for its legal stance, stated the ruling underscores their foundational rights, affirming their commitment to defending their clients.

The Justice Department, defending Trump's orders, may appeal, while the legal industry's response reflects wider ethical concerns over using presidential powers to target legal entities. Agreements made by other firms with Trump to avert punitive measures have drawn mixed reactions.