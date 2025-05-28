Unified Response: Coordination Vital in J-K Post Pahalgam Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the importance of coordination among three major power centers – the state government, Union Government, and the Lieutenant Governor's office – to maintain security and law and order following a terror attack in Pahalgam. He highlighted that safeguarding tourists falls under the Lieutenant Governor's jurisdiction.

In a press conference, Abdullah stated, "Security and law and order are not the responsibilities of the elected government but of the Lieutenant Governor." He stressed the need for cooperation between all parties to prevent future incidents like the April 22 attack in which 26 were killed, marking it as one of the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

Abdullah lauded Kashmiris for condemning the attack independently, noting that political and religious leaders did not influence this reaction. He emphasized efforts to restore the region's normalcy through educational initiatives and tourism, urging local institutions to resume activities to promote healing and return to routine.

(With inputs from agencies.)