Left Menu

Unified Response: Coordination Vital in J-K Post Pahalgam Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called for coordinated efforts among the elected government, Union Government, and Lieutenant Governor's office to restore security after the Pahalgam terror attack. He emphasized regional unity and praised public condemnation of the violence. Abdullah encouraged local engagement and tourism to foster normalcy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:48 IST
Unified Response: Coordination Vital in J-K Post Pahalgam Attack
Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the importance of coordination among three major power centers – the state government, Union Government, and the Lieutenant Governor's office – to maintain security and law and order following a terror attack in Pahalgam. He highlighted that safeguarding tourists falls under the Lieutenant Governor's jurisdiction.

In a press conference, Abdullah stated, "Security and law and order are not the responsibilities of the elected government but of the Lieutenant Governor." He stressed the need for cooperation between all parties to prevent future incidents like the April 22 attack in which 26 were killed, marking it as one of the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

Abdullah lauded Kashmiris for condemning the attack independently, noting that political and religious leaders did not influence this reaction. He emphasized efforts to restore the region's normalcy through educational initiatives and tourism, urging local institutions to resume activities to promote healing and return to routine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025