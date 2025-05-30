Left Menu

U.S. Boosts Arms Sales to Taiwan Amid China's Rising Tensions

The United States plans to significantly increase arms sales to Taiwan, aiming to exceed the level during President Donald Trump's first term. This decision seeks to deter China's military pressure on Taiwan while sparking friction between the U.S. and China. U.S. officials are urging Taiwanese opposition parties to support higher defense spending.

Updated: 30-05-2025 08:09 IST
U.S. Boosts Arms Sales to Taiwan Amid China's Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is set to escalate its arms sales to Taiwan, surpassing previous levels seen during President Donald Trump's first term. This strategic move is designed to counter China's intensifying military pressure on the island, according to anonymous U.S. officials.

While this could reassure some regarding the U.S. commitment to Taiwan, it may also intensify the already fraught U.S.-China relations. American officials expect the value of arms sales approvals to Taiwan to exceed those during Trump's presidency, urging Taiwanese opposition not to oppose increased defense spending.

The potential arms sales highlight Taiwan's reliance on U.S. defense support, despite lacking formal diplomatic ties. This comes as Taiwan seeks to bolster its self-defense against Chinese threats, maintaining its stance that only the island's people can dictate their future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

