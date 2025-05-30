U.S. Boosts Arms Sales to Taiwan Amid China's Rising Tensions

The United States is set to escalate its arms sales to Taiwan, surpassing previous levels seen during President Donald Trump's first term. This strategic move is designed to counter China's intensifying military pressure on the island, according to anonymous U.S. officials.

While this could reassure some regarding the U.S. commitment to Taiwan, it may also intensify the already fraught U.S.-China relations. American officials expect the value of arms sales approvals to Taiwan to exceed those during Trump's presidency, urging Taiwanese opposition not to oppose increased defense spending.

The potential arms sales highlight Taiwan's reliance on U.S. defense support, despite lacking formal diplomatic ties. This comes as Taiwan seeks to bolster its self-defense against Chinese threats, maintaining its stance that only the island's people can dictate their future.

(With inputs from agencies.)