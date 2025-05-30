Legacy of Odisha's Trailblazer: Remembering Prasanna Patanayak

Prasanna Patanayak, a pioneering figure in Odisha's political landscape and the state's first BJP MLA, has passed away at age 76. Family sources confirmed that Patanayak died at a private hospital after being admitted due to worsening health conditions.

Prominent political figures, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and BJP Odisha President Manmohan Samal, expressed their condolences. The Chief Minister highlighted Patanayak's contributions to politics, education, and social service, underscoring his efforts in unifying and strengthening the BJP in Odisha.

Patanayak served in the Odisha Legislative Assembly three times, with notable electoral victories in 1977, 1985, and 1990. Initially elected with the Janata Party, he became the first BJP MLA in 1985 before rejoining the Janata Dal. Patanayak's body was taken to the BJP headquarters where tributes were paid, with funeral rites set to be carried out in Puri.