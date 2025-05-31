Trump's Diplomatic Intervention: Averting Nuclear Tensions in South Asia
Former US President Donald Trump claimed his intervention prevented a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. During a press conference, he emphasized the importance of trade over conflict, given the countries' nuclear capabilities. He credited Indian and Pakistani leaders for reaching an understanding after a brief period of military confrontation.
In a recent press conference, former US President Donald Trump reiterated his assertion that he prevented a nuclear disaster between India and Pakistan. He claims his diplomatic intervention halted the tensions, underscoring the role trade can play in maintaining peace between the nuclear-armed neighbors.
Speaking alongside Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Trump emphasized the significance of preventing military conflict in an era of unprecedented nuclear risk. He expressed gratitude to Indian and Pakistani leaders for their cooperation in resolving the conflict, which followed an intense confrontation after a terror attack in Kashmir.
India and Pakistan's military operations ceased following discussions between their military leaders, without third-party involvement. Trump maintains that fostering trade relations was crucial in encouraging both countries to prioritize peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
