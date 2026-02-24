PM Modi should scrap “anti-farmer” trade deal with US, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should scrap the Indo-US trade deal, which he described as being against the interests of Indian farmers. The Indo-US trade deal is against the interests of our farmers, and done by PM Modi under pressure, the Congress leader said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should scrap the Indo-US trade deal, which he described as being against the interests of Indian farmers. ''After the US Supreme Court ruling on the trade deal, I challenge PM Modi to scrap it,'' Gandhi said, addressing the 'Kisan Mahachaupal' farmers rally in Bhopal. ''The Indo-US trade deal is against the interests of our farmers, and done by PM Modi under pressure,'' the Congress leader said. Gandhi said he was not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha after the President's address. On former army chief Gen Naravane's memoir, Gandhi said the decision to go to war is a political decision, and not a military one.
