Delhi's New Dawn: Rekha Gupta Champions Honest Governance

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, celebrating 100 days in office, touted her administration's commitments to honest governance and public welfare at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Gupta stressed her focus on policy-making, condemning past regimes for neglect, and highlighted efforts to combat pollution and regulate private school fees.

Gupta, backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party, called for fair educational opportunities and unveiled plans to control private school expenses. Emphasizing her administration's dedication to genuine progress, she criticized the Aam Aadmi Party's previous mismanagement and pledged continued focus on structural reforms.

The Chief Minister celebrated the success of the Vaya Vandana scheme, providing significant health insurance to seniors. With the BJP now leading Delhi after 27 years, Gupta pointed to their victory in February elections as a mandate for change, promising citizens that her government would deliver on its promises.

