Left Menu

Delhi's New Dawn: Rekha Gupta Champions Honest Governance

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlights her administration's focus on honest governance and reforms during a public address, marking her first 100 days in office. She criticizes the previous government's failures and promotes initiatives on education, public welfare, and environmental issues, while introducing new measures like regulating private school fees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 12:56 IST
Delhi's New Dawn: Rekha Gupta Champions Honest Governance
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, celebrating 100 days in office, touted her administration's commitments to honest governance and public welfare at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Gupta stressed her focus on policy-making, condemning past regimes for neglect, and highlighted efforts to combat pollution and regulate private school fees.

Gupta, backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party, called for fair educational opportunities and unveiled plans to control private school expenses. Emphasizing her administration's dedication to genuine progress, she criticized the Aam Aadmi Party's previous mismanagement and pledged continued focus on structural reforms.

The Chief Minister celebrated the success of the Vaya Vandana scheme, providing significant health insurance to seniors. With the BJP now leading Delhi after 27 years, Gupta pointed to their victory in February elections as a mandate for change, promising citizens that her government would deliver on its promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025