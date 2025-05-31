Left Menu

CPI(M) Accuses Government of Community Targeting Amid Deportation Controversy

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has accused the government of targeting Bengali-speaking Muslims following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, alleging illegal push-backs to Bangladesh. They demand fair legal procedures for illegal entrants, criticize communal policies of the BJP-led Assam government, and condemn arming of indigenous people as dangerous.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 15:01 IST
CPI(M) Accuses Government of Community Targeting Amid Deportation Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has raised serious allegations against the government for allegedly targeting Bengali-speaking Muslims without verification, following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. They demand that deportations adhere to existing legal frameworks.

The CPI(M) criticized what they described as inhumane 'push-back' tactics against suspected Bangladeshi citizens, including some Indian citizens mistakenly targeted and deported, and condemned arming policies in Assam.

The party urged the government to ensure religious neutrality in handling illegal immigration cases, advocating for fair trials and dignity for undocumented migrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

