Poland's Presidential Race on a Knife-Edge: A Deep-Dive into Political Divisions

The presidential race in Poland remains too close to call after an exit poll indicated a statistical tie between liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and conservative historian Karol Nawrocki. The Ipsos survey suggests Trzaskowski has a slight edge with 50.3% of the vote against Nawrocki's 49.7%, but the margin of error could alter this delicate balance.

Trzaskowski, backed by liberal pro-EU supporters, and Nawrocki, supported by right-wing factions, both declared victory as they addressed their supporters in Warsaw. The final decision, seen as crucial for Poland's future policy direction and its stance within the European Union, hinges on the official result expected on Monday.

This runoff underscores the deep social and political divisions in Poland. With outgoing President Andrzej Duda's term ending, the elected president will play a pivotal role in the nation's governance, particularly concerning relations with the EU and nationalistic policy stances.