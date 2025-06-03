Left Menu

PM dials Himanta to enquire about Assam floods; assures all help

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-06-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 10:47 IST
PM dials Himanta to enquire about Assam floods; assures all help
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took stock of the flood situation in Assam from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assuring full support from the Central government.

Briefing Modi over the phone, Sarma informed him how continuous rainfall in Assam and adjoining states has led to flooding and impacted the people.

''A short while ago, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji called me to enquire about the current flood situation in Assam,'' Sarma said in a post on X.

The chief minister briefed him on how continuous rainfall in Assam and adjoining states has led to flooding and impacted many lives.

He also apprised the prime minister of the relief operation undertaken by the state government.

''The Hon'ble PM expressed concern and assured full support from the Central Government for our relief and rehabilitation efforts,'' Sarma said.

''Grateful for his guidance and unwavering support to the people of Assam,'' the CM added.

Eleven people have been killed in floods and landslides in the state so far, while over 5.35 lakh population in more than 20 districts remained affected by the deluge, as per official sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025