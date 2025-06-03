PM dials Himanta to enquire about Assam floods; assures all help
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took stock of the flood situation in Assam from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assuring full support from the Central government.
Briefing Modi over the phone, Sarma informed him how continuous rainfall in Assam and adjoining states has led to flooding and impacted the people.
''A short while ago, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji called me to enquire about the current flood situation in Assam,'' Sarma said in a post on X.
The chief minister briefed him on how continuous rainfall in Assam and adjoining states has led to flooding and impacted many lives.
He also apprised the prime minister of the relief operation undertaken by the state government.
''The Hon'ble PM expressed concern and assured full support from the Central Government for our relief and rehabilitation efforts,'' Sarma said.
''Grateful for his guidance and unwavering support to the people of Assam,'' the CM added.
Eleven people have been killed in floods and landslides in the state so far, while over 5.35 lakh population in more than 20 districts remained affected by the deluge, as per official sources.
