Election Commission Rejects TMC Candidate P V Anvar's Nomination
The Election Commission rejected P V Anvar's nomination for the Nilambur assembly constituency by-poll as a Trinamool Congress candidate. However, his independent candidacy was accepted along with 13 others. Anvar claimed his nomination was pending due to TMC's unregistered status in Kerala.
The Election Commission (EC) recently dismissed the nomination of P V Anvar as a Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for the Nilambur assembly by-election. Despite the rejection, Anvar's independent candidacy was approved, alongside 13 other candidates, according to the EC website.
Notably, the panel also turned down a total of seven nominations, including Anvar's as a TMC candidate. Originally, 25 nominations were submitted by 20 candidates contesting the by-poll. Among the accepted candidates are UDF's Araydan Shoukath, LDF's M Swaraj, and BJP-led NDA's Mohan George.
Anvar explained that his TMC candidacy was pending because the party is unregistered in Kerala. He further noted that TMC candidates in Tripura and Assam had previously received party symbols under similar conditions. The deadline for withdrawing nominations is June 5, with voting scheduled for June 19 and results on June 23.
