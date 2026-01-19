After civic poll success, AIMIM begins candidate interviews for Maharashtra ZP elections

Fresh from its success in polls to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, in which the party won more than 100 seats, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen has begun candidate interviews for the February 5 Zilla Parishad polls, a functionary said on Monday.

Ticket aspirants are being interviewed in the office of former MP Imtiaz Jaleel here, party leader Shareque Naqshabandi told reporters.

''After our big win in the civic polls, there is enthusiasm among our workers so we have decided to contest polls to 12 ZPs. We are conducting interviews for candidates. A committee comprising me and my colleagues Naser Siddiqui, Vilas Shelke and Kunal Kharat has also been formed,'' Naqshabandi said.

In the civic polls held on January 15, results of which were declared a day later, the AIMIM won more than 100 seats, including 33 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 21 in Malegaon and 15 in Amravati.

