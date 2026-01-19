Left Menu

After civic poll success, AIMIM begins candidate interviews for Maharashtra ZP elections

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 19-01-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 19:18 IST
After civic poll success, AIMIM begins candidate interviews for Maharashtra ZP elections
  • Country:
  • India

Fresh from its success in polls to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, in which the party won more than 100 seats, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen has begun candidate interviews for the February 5 Zilla Parishad polls, a functionary said on Monday.

Ticket aspirants are being interviewed in the office of former MP Imtiaz Jaleel here, party leader Shareque Naqshabandi told reporters.

''After our big win in the civic polls, there is enthusiasm among our workers so we have decided to contest polls to 12 ZPs. We are conducting interviews for candidates. A committee comprising me and my colleagues Naser Siddiqui, Vilas Shelke and Kunal Kharat has also been formed,'' Naqshabandi said.

In the civic polls held on January 15, results of which were declared a day later, the AIMIM won more than 100 seats, including 33 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 21 in Malegaon and 15 in Amravati.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sheinbaum reassures Mexico after US military movements spark concern

Sheinbaum reassures Mexico after US military movements spark concern

 Global
2
UPDATE 3-Bulgarian President Radev resigns amid speculation he will form his own party

UPDATE 3-Bulgarian President Radev resigns amid speculation he will form his...

 Global
3
Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call

Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call

 Egypt
4
UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026