BJP Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged 'Pakistani Propaganda'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of acting as a 'leader of Pakistani propaganda'. This comes after Gandhi claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had surrendered to US President Donald Trump during a military standoff between India and Pakistan.

BJP national spokesperson Shezad Poonawalla criticized Gandhi for promoting narratives that even Pakistan could not. Poonawalla urged Gandhi to consider the statements of party colleagues like Shashi Tharoor, who denied any third-party mediation occurred in the conflict.

Poonawalla emphasized that Pakistan itself had admitted its defeat in Operation Sindoor, urging India to cease military actions. He also highlighted that according to Indian officials, no mediation attempts were made and communications were initiated by Pakistan's DGMO seeking India's intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)