Left Menu

BJP Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged 'Pakistani Propaganda'

The BJP criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of promoting 'Pakistani propaganda' amid claims that PM Modi surrendered to US pressure during the India-Pakistan conflict. BJP spokesperson Shezad Poonawalla urged Gandhi to heed his party members who confirmed no third-party mediation occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 22:30 IST
BJP Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged 'Pakistani Propaganda'
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of acting as a 'leader of Pakistani propaganda'. This comes after Gandhi claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had surrendered to US President Donald Trump during a military standoff between India and Pakistan.

BJP national spokesperson Shezad Poonawalla criticized Gandhi for promoting narratives that even Pakistan could not. Poonawalla urged Gandhi to consider the statements of party colleagues like Shashi Tharoor, who denied any third-party mediation occurred in the conflict.

Poonawalla emphasized that Pakistan itself had admitted its defeat in Operation Sindoor, urging India to cease military actions. He also highlighted that according to Indian officials, no mediation attempts were made and communications were initiated by Pakistan's DGMO seeking India's intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025