A Call for Diplomacy: India-Pakistan Challenges Beyond Militaries

Former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, TCA Raghavan, emphasizes the need for India to adopt a more rounded approach in its relations with Pakistan, highlighting the importance of economic vitality, social pluralism, and diplomacy over military solutions. He warns against reducing relations to a purely security-based perspective.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:28 IST
Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, TCA Raghavan, former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, calls for a holistic approach beyond military prowess. Raghavan stresses leveraging India's economic, social, and diplomatic strengths for enduring influence.

Speaking at the India Habitat Centre, Raghavan emphasized that India's real power lies in its economic growth, social diversity, institutional resilience, and cultural influence. According to him, Pakistan is more concerned about India's overall national trajectory than its military strength.

Highlighting the limitation of a security-centric policy, Raghavan advocated for a nuanced diplomatic strategy. He urged for acknowledging various behaviors to maintain diplomatic flexibility, warning against the dangers of viewing Pakistan through a homogenous lens.

