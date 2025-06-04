Evaluating Diplomatic Missions: Congress Calls for Honest Assessment

The Congress party has called for a genuine evaluation of what multi-party delegations truly achieved during their international visits following Operation Sindoor. They stressed the importance of an unvarnished view of events, rather than accepting any manipulated narratives.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a post on the platform X, noted that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to meet with some members of these delegations. He hopes this meeting will yield an honest critique of accomplishments rather than doctored reports.

Ramesh further commented on reports of some delegations receiving lukewarm welcomes abroad and interactions with individuals of questionable political significance. He also remarked on videos of MPs engaged in frivolities during this serious national mission.