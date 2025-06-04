Left Menu

Evaluating Diplomatic Missions: Congress Calls for Honest Assessment

The Congress party is urging a candid evaluation of multi-party delegations' visits abroad, following Operation Sindoor's wake. Congress's Jairam Ramesh emphasized the need for transparency, alleging lukewarm receptions in some nations. The assessment will be discussed with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

  • India

The Congress party has called for a genuine evaluation of what multi-party delegations truly achieved during their international visits following Operation Sindoor. They stressed the importance of an unvarnished view of events, rather than accepting any manipulated narratives.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a post on the platform X, noted that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to meet with some members of these delegations. He hopes this meeting will yield an honest critique of accomplishments rather than doctored reports.

Ramesh further commented on reports of some delegations receiving lukewarm welcomes abroad and interactions with individuals of questionable political significance. He also remarked on videos of MPs engaged in frivolities during this serious national mission.

