Left Menu

Elon Musk and GOP Clash Over Controversial Spending Bill

Hardline Republicans and Elon Musk, the top GOP donor, are at odds with President Trump's tax-cut and spending bill that may increase U.S. debt by over $2.4 trillion. Despite criticism over potential deficits and healthcare cuts, the bill awaits Senate action but faces obstacles from within the Republican Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 03:17 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 03:17 IST
Elon Musk and GOP Clash Over Controversial Spending Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hardline conservative Republicans in the U.S. Senate and billionaire Elon Musk maintain their opposition to President Donald Trump's tax-cut and spending bill. On Wednesday, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the bill could add $2.4 trillion to the $36.2 trillion U.S. debt pile. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget suggested costs could rise to $3 trillion over a decade or $5 trillion if tax cuts were made permanent.

Musk, a staunch GOP supporter and the top Republican donor for the 2024 election, criticized the bill on social media, urging for a version that wouldn't significantly increase the deficit. Top congressional Republicans, however, dismissed Musk's criticisms, with one White House official labeling them "infuriating." Despite some GOP lawmakers downplaying Musk's influence, the bill, termed "big, beautiful bill," faces lingering internal resistance due to its sweeping implications.

The House-passed bill proposes reducing federal revenue by $3.67 trillion over ten years while decreasing spending by $1.25 trillion. With a narrow Republican majority in the Senate, the bill's fate remains uncertain, notably contested by GOP deficit hawks and other moderates concerned about proposed Medicaid cuts and the rising number of uninsured Americans. The bill awaits further action in the Senate, facing criticism from Democrats who argue it disproportionately favors the wealthy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025