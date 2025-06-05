Leaders Unite to Celebrate CM Yogi Adityanath's 53rd Birthday
Numerous political leaders, including Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Singh, wished Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath a happy 53rd birthday. Many praised his efforts in developing the state. Coinciding with World Environment Day, Adityanath also planted a tree and called for environmental protection.
On Thursday, a host of political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BSP Chief Mayawati, extended their best wishes to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his 53rd birthday.
Prime Minister Modi commended Adityanath for his tireless efforts to enhance the quality of life in Uttar Pradesh. Defence Minister Singh echoed these sentiments, lauding Adityanath's commitment to pushing the state toward greater development.
The birthday coincided with World Environment Day, during which Adityanath planted a Bilva tree and urged the public to commit to environmental conservation. Leaders from multiple states joined in celebrating the occasion by emphasizing Adityanath's contributions to public welfare.
