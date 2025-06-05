Leaders Unite to Celebrate CM Yogi Adityanath's 53rd Birthday

On Thursday, a host of political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BSP Chief Mayawati, extended their best wishes to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his 53rd birthday.

Prime Minister Modi commended Adityanath for his tireless efforts to enhance the quality of life in Uttar Pradesh. Defence Minister Singh echoed these sentiments, lauding Adityanath's commitment to pushing the state toward greater development.

The birthday coincided with World Environment Day, during which Adityanath planted a Bilva tree and urged the public to commit to environmental conservation. Leaders from multiple states joined in celebrating the occasion by emphasizing Adityanath's contributions to public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)