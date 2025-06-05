Left Menu

Unified Voices Abroad: India’s All-Party Delegation Garners Global Praise

JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha praised the international recognition received by India’s all-party delegation, led by PM Modi, on a recent visit to five nations. The visit aimed to unify voices against terrorism. Congress faced criticism for not aligning with the collective national voice during the tour.

Updated: 05-06-2025 13:31 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • India

JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha on Thursday commended the global appreciation garnered by India's all-party delegation during a recent international tour, attributing the success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative while rebuking Congress for not aligning with the unified national voice. "The greatest appreciation came from our international visits, recognizing that Prime Minister Modi ensured delegations included all parties," Jha stated.

The delegation, under Sanjay Kumar Jha's leadership, undertook a multi-nation tour to Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. This initiative intended to bolster international support against cross-border terrorism, following Operation Sindoor, a response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar acknowledged the delegation's efforts, expressing his views on social media.

The delegation included a diverse array of political figures, reflecting India's united stance on terrorism. Notably, Congress leader Salman Khurshid emphasized External Affairs Minister Jaishankar's awareness of their international activities and discussions on issues requiring government attention. The delegation identified gaps in reciprocal friendship associations abroad, seeking to address these diplomatic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

