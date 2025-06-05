Speculation Surrounds Moitra-Mishra Wedding in Germany
Amidst media reports about the wedding of MPs Mahua Moitra and Pinaki Mishra, there is no official confirmation. Although their colleague Saayoni Ghosh congratulated them, neither Moitra nor Mishra has addressed the news. Reports claim the marriage took place privately in Germany, evidenced by shared photographs online.
The rumored wedding between Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and former Biju Janata Dal MP Pinaki Mishra has sparked widespread attention, yet remains officially unconfirmed. As media outlets speculate, the pair's colleague, Saayoni Ghosh, has publicly congratulated them through social media.
Despite her post, both Moitra and Mishra have not personally confirmed the wedding, leaving phone calls and messages unanswered. This absence of affirmation keeps the public in a state of anticipation.
According to reports, the private ceremony reportedly took place in Germany and online photographs suggest their union. However, the lack of an official statement continues to fuel public curiosity and speculation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
