Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu Passes Away at 68

Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu passed away on Thursday at the age of 68, as reported by his political party, the Patriotic Front. Lungu, who led Zambia from 2015 to 2021, died at a medical center in South Africa.

The news was confirmed by his daughter, Tasila Lungu, through a Facebook post. She noted that he had been receiving specialized treatment in recent weeks, and his condition was managed with dignity and privacy.

After a loss in the 2021 election to current President Hakainde Hichilema, Lungu retired but made a brief political comeback in 2023. However, in December, Zambia's constitutional court deemed him ineligible for another presidency term.

(With inputs from agencies.)