Political Union: A New Chapter for Mahua Moitra and Pinaki Misra

In a heartwarming ceremony held in Germany, TMC MP Mahua Moitra has wed senior advocate and former BJD MP Pinaki Misra. The joyful news, announced on social media, was met with congratulatory messages from political colleagues and well-wishers.

Moitra, previously an investment banker and now a two-term MP from Krishnanagar, faced controversy in 2023 over bribery allegations linked to parliamentary questions. Despite her Lok Sabha expulsion, she remarkably won back her seat in 2024 with a wide margin.

Pinaki Misra, a Supreme Court advocate and four-term MP from Puri, brings his legal acumen to their union. The couple's marriage marks a new chapter in their professional and personal lives.

