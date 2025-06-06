Left Menu

Political Union: A New Chapter for Mahua Moitra and Pinaki Misra

Mahua Moitra, a TMC MP, married former BJD MP Pinaki Misra in Germany. Congratulatory messages poured in from various political figures. Moitra, previously embroiled in a bribery controversy, was expelled from Lok Sabha in 2023 but regained her seat in 2024. Misra, a Supreme Court advocate, served four terms as MP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 00:27 IST
In a heartwarming ceremony held in Germany, TMC MP Mahua Moitra has wed senior advocate and former BJD MP Pinaki Misra. The joyful news, announced on social media, was met with congratulatory messages from political colleagues and well-wishers.

Moitra, previously an investment banker and now a two-term MP from Krishnanagar, faced controversy in 2023 over bribery allegations linked to parliamentary questions. Despite her Lok Sabha expulsion, she remarkably won back her seat in 2024 with a wide margin.

Pinaki Misra, a Supreme Court advocate and four-term MP from Puri, brings his legal acumen to their union. The couple's marriage marks a new chapter in their professional and personal lives.

