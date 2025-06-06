Prasad Controversy Unravels Amid Accusations Against TMC Government

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari accused the TMC government on Friday of distributing locally made sweets as prasad of the Digha Jagannath temple. He contended that this gesture is misleading Hindu devotees and simply a public relations exercise by Mamata Banerjee's government.

In swift rebuttal, the TMC described Adhikari's claims as 'a pack of lies'. The administration stated that genuine efforts have been made to source prasad directly from the temple and distribute it to every locality in West Bengal.

Adhikari criticized the state's initiative, asserting that a designated sweet shop prepares the sweetmeats, deceiving devotees. Meanwhile, the TMC defended the move as an inclusive act, denouncing political exploitation of the religious issue.

