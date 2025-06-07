Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Unscathed in Convoy Collision

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav emerged unhurt from a convoy accident when a speeding truck hit two vehicles in his convoy in Bihar's Vaishali district, injuring three security personnel. The injured were admitted to a hospital, and the truck's driver and helper were arrested as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaishali | Updated: 07-06-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 12:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav narrowly escaped injury when his convoy was involved in an accident in Bihar's Vaishali district. A speeding truck collided with two vehicles in the convoy, resulting in injuries to three security personnel.

The incident occurred during a tea break on the Patna-Muzaffarpur highway while Yadav was returning to Patna from Madhepura. Though the truck missed Yadav's vehicle, the close call prompted immediate police intervention.

The truck driver and his helper were apprehended, facing charges for violating traffic regulations. The injured personnel are receiving medical care and are reported to be stable as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

