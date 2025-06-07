Left Menu

BNP Challenges April 2026 Election Date Amid Rising Tensions

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) voiced disappointment over Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's announcement to hold national elections in April 2026, arguing for a December 2025 timeline. The BNP criticized the timing as unfavorable due to Ramadan and adverse weather, and questioned Yunus's neutrality, suggesting possible political bias.

BNP Challenges April 2026 Election Date Amid Rising Tensions
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has expressed discontent with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's announcement to hold national elections in April 2026, declaring it an unsuitable timeline for such a significant event. The party insists that elections should be conducted by December this year to avoid complications.

BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has highlighted concerns, emphasizing that holding elections during Ramadan and in adverse weather conditions could disrupt election-related activities. The party believes Yunus's decision reflects disregard for national sentiments and suggests it may serve particular political interests.

Yunus, who leads an interim administration after the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League's departure, justified the planned timing as conducive for an inclusive and peaceful election. However, BNP's accusations of partiality and the involvement of the National Citizen Party (NCP) in influencing decisions suggest a lack of trust and increased scrutiny over the electoral process.

