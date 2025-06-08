Congress Accuses PM Modi of Scripted Media Interactions

The Congress party has launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of orchestrating his media interactions. The party claims that Modi, unlike his predecessors, has avoided holding press conferences that are unscripted and open to challenging questions.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary, took to X to highlight the absence of spontaneous press conferences by Modi in the last 11 years. Ramesh lamented that global leaders often engage in open dialogues with the media, a practice seemingly absent with the Indian Prime Minister.

Highlighting a stark contrast with previous leaders, Ramesh noted that Modi's predecessors regularly engaged in unstructured press interactions, reinforcing democratic institutions. The Congress has consistently targeted Modi since his rise to power in 2014, pointing out his reluctance to participate in unfettered media engagements.

