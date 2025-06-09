Indian-American Leaders Make Strides in Texas Elections

In a notable advancement for Indian-American representation in Texas politics, Sanjay Singhal and Sukh Kaur emerged victorious in city council runoff elections, while Carol McCutcheon was elected as the new mayor of Sugar Land.

Sanjay Singhal, a retired energy executive, won Sugar Land's District 2 seat with a significant lead over his opponent, Nasir Hussain. Singhal attributed his success to community support and promised transparency and dedication in governance. His platform emphasized public safety, infrastructure development, and accountable governance.

In parallel, Sukh Kaur secured her District 1 council seat in San Antonio by a landslide, defeating her competitor Patty Gibbons. Kaur, committed to preserving history while advancing her district, focused on affordable housing and improved transit in her campaign. The victories highlight Texas as a burgeoning hub for Indian-American civic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)