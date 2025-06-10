Scientists Sound Alarm Over NIH Funding Cuts

In an unprecedented move, more than 340 current and former employees of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) have voiced significant concerns over funding cuts imposed by the Trump administration.

The employees argue that the cuts endanger public health and undermine scientific research, as outlined in the 'Bethesda Declaration' sent to the NIH's director and lawmakers.

Critics urge the restoration of terminated research grants, alleging that political motivations override peer-reviewed evaluations, potentially jeopardizing the NIH's mission and global leadership in biomedical research.

(With inputs from agencies.)