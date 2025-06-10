Scientists Sound Alarm Over NIH Funding Cuts
Over 340 current and former NIH employees criticize significant funding cuts under the Trump administration, citing risks to public health and scientific progress. The 'Bethesda Declaration' calls for the restoration of grants and adherence to peer review standards to maintain US leadership in biomedical research.
In an unprecedented move, more than 340 current and former employees of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) have voiced significant concerns over funding cuts imposed by the Trump administration.
The employees argue that the cuts endanger public health and undermine scientific research, as outlined in the 'Bethesda Declaration' sent to the NIH's director and lawmakers.
Critics urge the restoration of terminated research grants, alleging that political motivations override peer-reviewed evaluations, potentially jeopardizing the NIH's mission and global leadership in biomedical research.
