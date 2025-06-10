Modi's Strategic Steps: A New Dawn for Northeast India
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal criticized the Congress for its alleged failure to develop India's northeast, highlighting that under PM Modi's leadership, the region has witnessed significant peace, development, and investment. With over Rs 4.3 lakh crore in investment commitments, the northeast is positioned as India's 'Gateway to the East.'
In a staunch critique of Congress' governance, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal claimed the party failed to develop India's northeast region, leading to years of violence and discord. However, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the region has seen transformative peace and development.
Addressing the media, Sonowal highlighted that under Modi's decisive governance, over 3,600 projects have been approved, including the construction of 10 greenfield airports. The initiatives aim to reposition the northeast as India's 'Gateway to the East,' prioritizing progress and prosperity.
The recent Rising North East Investors Summit 2025 witnessed a promising Rs 4.3 lakh crore investment commitment to the region, underscoring the government's dedication to unlocking economic potential and generating employment, marking a new era for the northeast, Sonowal stated.
