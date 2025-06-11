Trump Secures Victory with Appeals Court on Tariff Policy

President Donald Trump has achieved a notable triumph as a federal appeals court ruled in favor of his controversial tariff policy. The court's decision permits the continued collection of tariffs, which Trump has championed as a tool to safeguard American interests against unfair international trade practices.

The ruling, made by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, extends an earlier decree allowing Trump's tariffs to persist during ongoing legal challenges. These tariffs, including a 10 percent imposition on most countries and larger amounts on those with trade deficits with the US, aim to curb illegal immigration and opioid trafficking.

Invoking emergency powers under a 1977 statute, Trump's actions were initially deemed an overreach by the Court of International Trade, which highlighted the unpredictable nature of the nation's trade policy under his leadership. Despite these challenges, the appellate court has prioritized a swift resolution, with oral arguments scheduled for July 31.

