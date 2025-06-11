Elon Musk and Donald Trump: A Tentative Reconciliation

In a surprising move, Elon Musk has admitted regret over his recent posts criticizing former U.S. President Donald Trump. Musk's comments marked a significant shift, with sources suggesting potential motivations tied to protecting his expansive business interests.

Musk's softened tone is seen as indicative of his desire to steer clear of further public feuds. His remarks have been welcomed by Trump, who acknowledged the gesture as "very nice." Amidst previous social media altercations, Musk's posts had attacked Trump's tax and spending policies, yet he now seems keen to mend fences.

While the future of Musk and Trump's relationship remains uncertain, market analysts believe Musk's comments could positively impact his companies, as reflected in Tesla's share recovery. As political dynamics evolve, the stakes remain high for two of the world's most influential figures.

