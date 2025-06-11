Left Menu

Elon Musk and Donald Trump: A Tentative Reconciliation

Elon Musk expressed regret for his recent critical posts about Donald Trump, signaling a potential reconciliation between the tech mogul and the former U.S. president. Musk's conciliatory tone may indicate a strategic move to protect his business interests. Both parties have de-escalated the feud as Tesla shares recover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:51 IST
Elon Musk and Donald Trump: A Tentative Reconciliation
Elon Musk

In a surprising move, Elon Musk has admitted regret over his recent posts criticizing former U.S. President Donald Trump. Musk's comments marked a significant shift, with sources suggesting potential motivations tied to protecting his expansive business interests.

Musk's softened tone is seen as indicative of his desire to steer clear of further public feuds. His remarks have been welcomed by Trump, who acknowledged the gesture as "very nice." Amidst previous social media altercations, Musk's posts had attacked Trump's tax and spending policies, yet he now seems keen to mend fences.

While the future of Musk and Trump's relationship remains uncertain, market analysts believe Musk's comments could positively impact his companies, as reflected in Tesla's share recovery. As political dynamics evolve, the stakes remain high for two of the world's most influential figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

