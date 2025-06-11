Left Menu

Trump and Musk: A Surprising Reconciliation

President Trump received a call from Elon Musk, who later expressed regret over some of his social media posts about the President. This conversation marks a tentative reconciliation between the two influential figures after Musk admitted his remarks went too far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Elon Musk reached out to President Donald Trump in a phone call on Monday to discuss recent social media posts. According to a White House insider, Musk expressed regret over some of his remarks that targeted Trump.

On Wednesday, Musk admitted that certain posts had gone 'too far,' a sentiment that earned a positive response from President Trump. The President appreciated Musk's gesture, describing it as 'very nice.'

This exchange signals a possible thawing in the relationship between the billionaire entrepreneur and the President, hinting at potential collaboration or understanding in future endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

