Trump and Musk: A Surprising Reconciliation

Elon Musk reached out to President Donald Trump in a phone call on Monday to discuss recent social media posts. According to a White House insider, Musk expressed regret over some of his remarks that targeted Trump.

On Wednesday, Musk admitted that certain posts had gone 'too far,' a sentiment that earned a positive response from President Trump. The President appreciated Musk's gesture, describing it as 'very nice.'

This exchange signals a possible thawing in the relationship between the billionaire entrepreneur and the President, hinting at potential collaboration or understanding in future endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)