A Call for Change: Owaisi Challenges Naidu Amid Succession Speculations

Amid rumors of Nara Lokesh's impending promotion within the Telugu Desam Party, Asaduddin Owaisi urged Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to retire, advocating for the transition of power to Lokesh. Owaisi also criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Act, alleging it threatens Muslim rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 16-06-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 15:31 IST
Nara Lokesh
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst swirling rumors of Nara Lokesh's elevation to working president of the Telugu Desam Party, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to step aside and pass leadership to his son.

Speaking at a gathering in Adoni, Kurnool District, Owaisi harshly criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Act, claiming it violates the rights of the Muslim community.

Owaisi suggested that Naidu was jeopardizing Lokesh's political future by continuing in power, urging for a clear line of succession. Key party figures support Lokesh's ascension, though no formal announcement was made during the Mahanadu meet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

