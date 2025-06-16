Budapest Pride March Defies New Legislation in Celebration of Freedom

In a bold move to challenge new legislation, Budapest will host Hungary's Pride march as a municipal event on June 28. The decision, announced by Budapest's liberal Mayor Gergely Karacsony, aims to sidestep a law that allows police to ban LGBTQ marches. This legislation, pushed through by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's right-wing Fidesz Party, was cited as a protective measure for children.

The 30th Budapest Pride march is set to proceed without needing permits, as it will be organized by the city itself in collaboration with event organizers. Mayor Karacsony emphasized Budapest's core values of freedom and unity, declaring that freedoms such as those celebrated during Pride can neither be suppressed nor banned within the city.

This municipal support for Pride comes amid a broader campaign by Orban's government against the LGBTQ community, which has involved banning educational materials promoting homosexuality and gender change at schools. Orban has previously urged Pride organizers to abandon the event, reinforcing his push towards a Christian conservative agenda. However, Budapest's defiant announcement signifies a commitment to its historical embrace of freedom and solidarity.

