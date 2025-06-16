Left Menu

Budapest Pride March Defies New Legislation in Celebration of Freedom

Budapest will organize its Pride march as a municipal event to bypass a law permitting police to ban LGBTQ events. Mayor Karacsony vows to celebrate freedom and solidarity despite Hungary's new legal measures. The Fidesz Party's anti-LGBTQ stance faces opposition as the march proceeds unpermitted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:35 IST
Budapest Pride March Defies New Legislation in Celebration of Freedom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a bold move to challenge new legislation, Budapest will host Hungary's Pride march as a municipal event on June 28. The decision, announced by Budapest's liberal Mayor Gergely Karacsony, aims to sidestep a law that allows police to ban LGBTQ marches. This legislation, pushed through by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's right-wing Fidesz Party, was cited as a protective measure for children.

The 30th Budapest Pride march is set to proceed without needing permits, as it will be organized by the city itself in collaboration with event organizers. Mayor Karacsony emphasized Budapest's core values of freedom and unity, declaring that freedoms such as those celebrated during Pride can neither be suppressed nor banned within the city.

This municipal support for Pride comes amid a broader campaign by Orban's government against the LGBTQ community, which has involved banning educational materials promoting homosexuality and gender change at schools. Orban has previously urged Pride organizers to abandon the event, reinforcing his push towards a Christian conservative agenda. However, Budapest's defiant announcement signifies a commitment to its historical embrace of freedom and solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025