Federal Judge Strikes Down Trump's NIH Grant Terminations, Citing Discrimination

A federal judge in Boston declared that President Donald Trump's administration's decision to terminate National Institutes of Health (NIH) grants for diversity-related research was illegal and discriminatory against racial minorities and the LGBTQ community. U.S. District Judge William Young, presiding over a non-jury trial, emphasized that canceling over $1 billion in grants linked to diversity and inclusion initiatives violates federal law.

Young announced the reinstatement of grants awarded to Democratic-led states and organizations that contested the terminations, hinting at a potentially more comprehensive judgment as the case progresses. Appointed by former President Ronald Reagan, Young condemned the policy as an assault on minorities and the LGBTQ community, asserting that such government discrimination is intolerable.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, defending the cuts, stated that the funding reallocation was to prioritize scientific merit over ideological concerns. The contested cuts align with Trump's agenda to reduce governmental support for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, impacting thousands and drawing significant backlash from the academic community.

(With inputs from agencies.)