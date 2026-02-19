Left Menu

Federal Judge Overturns Trump-Era Immigration Detention Policy

A federal judge has invalidated an administrative decision supporting the Trump administration's immigration policy, which enforced mandatory detention without bond. U.S. District Judge Sunshine Sykes of Riverside, California, annulled the Board of Immigration Appeals' ruling, citing non-compliance with a preceding court order deeming the policy illegal.

Updated: 19-02-2026 07:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has nullified a previous administrative stance that backed the Trump administration's controversial immigration policy.

The policy in question had placed thousands of detainees in mandatory detention, stripping them of the opportunity for release on bond.

Judge Sunshine Sykes ruled against the Board of Immigration Appeals, pointing to the administration's failure to adhere to a prior court order that declared the policy unlawful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

