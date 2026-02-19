Federal Judge Overturns Trump-Era Immigration Detention Policy
A federal judge has invalidated an administrative decision supporting the Trump administration's immigration policy, which enforced mandatory detention without bond. U.S. District Judge Sunshine Sykes of Riverside, California, annulled the Board of Immigration Appeals' ruling, citing non-compliance with a preceding court order deeming the policy illegal.
