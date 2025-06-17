Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi's Steady Recovery: Latest Health Update

Sonia Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson, is hospitalized with a stomach-related issue and is recovering well. Admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, her discharge date is pending. The hospital stated she is stable under close observation. Earlier, she underwent health checks at the same institution and in Shimla.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 13:40 IST
Sonia Gandhi's Steady Recovery: Latest Health Update
Sonia Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, is showing positive signs of recovery after being hospitalized for a stomach-related issue. Although her discharge date remains uncertain, hospital authorities have stated she is responding well to treatment.

The 78-year-old political figure was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday evening. According to hospital chairman Ajay Swaroop, Gandhi is stable, recovering from a stomach infection, and her diet is being closely monitored.

Sonia Gandhi's health continues to be observed by a team including Dr. S Nundy and Dr. Amitabh Yadav. She previously attended a medical check-up at the hospital on June 9, subsequent to undergoing some tests at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla due to high blood pressure concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025