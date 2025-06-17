Sonia Gandhi's Steady Recovery: Latest Health Update
Sonia Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson, is hospitalized with a stomach-related issue and is recovering well. Admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, her discharge date is pending. The hospital stated she is stable under close observation. Earlier, she underwent health checks at the same institution and in Shimla.
- Country:
- India
Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, is showing positive signs of recovery after being hospitalized for a stomach-related issue. Although her discharge date remains uncertain, hospital authorities have stated she is responding well to treatment.
The 78-year-old political figure was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday evening. According to hospital chairman Ajay Swaroop, Gandhi is stable, recovering from a stomach infection, and her diet is being closely monitored.
Sonia Gandhi's health continues to be observed by a team including Dr. S Nundy and Dr. Amitabh Yadav. She previously attended a medical check-up at the hospital on June 9, subsequent to undergoing some tests at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla due to high blood pressure concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maoist Heist: Massive Explosive Recovery in Odisha
SA Economy Grows by 0.1% in Q1 2025 as Agriculture Leads Recovery
Power Struggle: Ukraine's Energy Recovery Amid Conflict
Stampede Chaos at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium: A Tale of Recovery and Resilience
England's Brydon Carse Conquers Toe Trouble: A Journey from Injury to Recovery