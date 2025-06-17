Sonia Gandhi's Steady Recovery: Latest Health Update

Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, is showing positive signs of recovery after being hospitalized for a stomach-related issue. Although her discharge date remains uncertain, hospital authorities have stated she is responding well to treatment.

The 78-year-old political figure was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday evening. According to hospital chairman Ajay Swaroop, Gandhi is stable, recovering from a stomach infection, and her diet is being closely monitored.

Sonia Gandhi's health continues to be observed by a team including Dr. S Nundy and Dr. Amitabh Yadav. She previously attended a medical check-up at the hospital on June 9, subsequent to undergoing some tests at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla due to high blood pressure concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)