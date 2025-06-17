Gangsters and Governance: Turmoil in Haryana

Abhay Singh Chautala, president of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), slammed the state of law and order in Haryana, asserting that gangsters hold sway. His comments came during a press briefing where he detailed concerns, particularly about power outages affecting both urban and rural areas.

Chautala criticized the inaction against criminals, noting the rising threat they pose, including hindering business auctions. He linked the lawlessness to failures in leadership, directly addressing the chief minister's inefficacy. The current climate, he claimed, deters industrial investment in the state.

The INLD leader also supported student protesters at Haryana Agricultural University, highlighting their struggle against changes in scholarship policies. He demanded resignations from university officials for their handling of the situation, underscoring broader governance failures. Chautala warned that continued leadership under the current chief minister could further deteriorate state conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)