Arrest of NYC Comptroller Ignites Immigration Policy Debate

New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander was briefly detained during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Lander, released after intervention by Governor Kathy Hochul, denied accusations of assaulting law enforcement. The incident highlights tensions over immigration enforcement and political responses to protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 02:49 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 02:49 IST
