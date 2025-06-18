Arrest of NYC Comptroller Ignites Immigration Policy Debate
New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander was briefly detained during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Lander, released after intervention by Governor Kathy Hochul, denied accusations of assaulting law enforcement. The incident highlights tensions over immigration enforcement and political responses to protests.
New York City Comptroller and mayoral hopeful Brad Lander was detained in an immigration court protest, spotlighting tensions over U.S. immigration policy.
Lander, among mayoral candidates opposing Trump's immigration crackdown, was freed after Governor Kathy Hochul intervened, saying charges were dropped against him.
The incident reflects broader clashes over immigration enforcement, with allegations from officials against Lander of assault, an accusation he firmly denies.
