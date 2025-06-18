Arrest of NYC Comptroller Ignites Immigration Policy Debate

New York City Comptroller and mayoral hopeful Brad Lander was detained in an immigration court protest, spotlighting tensions over U.S. immigration policy.

Lander, among mayoral candidates opposing Trump's immigration crackdown, was freed after Governor Kathy Hochul intervened, saying charges were dropped against him.

The incident reflects broader clashes over immigration enforcement, with allegations from officials against Lander of assault, an accusation he firmly denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)