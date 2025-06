Diplomatic Overtures: US-Pakistan Counterterrorism Collaboration and Regional Dynamics

US President Donald Trump is set to host a diplomatic luncheon with Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir at the White House. Scheduled for 1 PM local time on Wednesday, the event underscores strengthening US-Pakistan relations, particularly amidst escalating Middle Eastern tensions.

Emerging as a major diplomatic triumph for Pakistan, Munir's US visit emphasizes counterterrorism collaboration against the Islamic State Khorasan in coordination with the US Central Command. Gen Michael Kurilla commended Pakistan as a 'phenomenal partner' following successful operations on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Amidst ongoing protests in Washington, Munir addressed regional challenges, voicing support for de-escalation in the Iran-Israel conflict and countering terrorism in Central Asia. His remarks elicited significant engagement from the Pakistani American community.

