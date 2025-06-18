Supreme Court Backs Tennessee's Controversial Gender-Affirming Care Ban

The U.S. Supreme Court has bolstered Tennessee's Republican-backed ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors, dealing a setback to transgender rights advocates nationwide. This decision, rooted in a complex landscape of ongoing culture wars, underscores substantial divides in policies impacting transgender people.

The justices asserted that Tennessee's law does not violate the 14th Amendment's equal protection clause. The law restricts medical treatments like puberty blockers and hormones for minors with gender dysphoria, igniting numerous legal challenges. This ruling, however, reinforces state-level legislative choices over federal court interventions.

Amidst this legal battleground, both the Trump and Biden administrations have taken opposing stances on transgender policies, each significantly influencing the national narrative. With a conservative-leaning Supreme Court, the implications for future transgender rights debates remain uncertain as legal challenges continue to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)