Jayashri Patil Makes Waves: Joins BJP After Years of 'Injustice' in Congress
Jayashri Patil, related to former Maharashtra chief minister Vasantdada Patil, joined BJP citing years of being sidelined in Congress. Expelled after contesting independently in the 2024 elections, Patil seeks recognition in BJP, with Chief Minister Fadnavis welcoming her, criticizing Congress's loss of direction.
Jayashri Patil, linked to former Maharashtra chief minister Vasantdada Patil, marked her entry into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, citing repeated injustices within the Congress as her motivation.
After being expelled from Congress for contesting the 2024 assembly elections independently, Patil found a new political home with the BJP, welcomed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. She expressed her frustration over neglected responsibilities and a lack of respect in Congress.
Fadnavis praised the political legacy of Vasantdada Patil, highlighting Jayashri's endeavor to perpetuate it, critiquing Congress for failing to acknowledge her contributions. In a region traditionally dominated by Congress, BJP's strategic inclusions, like Jayashri, indicate a shifting political landscape in Sangli.
